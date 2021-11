WTA Montevideo Open Results

Wednesday

At Carrasco Lawn Tennis Club

Montevideo, Uruguay

Purse: $125,000

Surface: Red clay

MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Montevideo Open at Carrasco Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Laura Pigossi (8), Brazil, def. Carol Zhao, Canada, 6-1, 6-4.

Panna Udvardy (3), Hungary, def. Carolina Meligeni Rodrigues Alves, Brazil, 6-3, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Valeriya Strakhova, Ukraine, and Anna Siskova, Czech Republic, def. Riya Bhatia, India, and Dasha Ivanova, United States, 6-2, 4-6, 14-12.

