Wynter scores 20 to carry Drexel over Charlotte 67-55

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Camren Wynter scored 20 points and James Butler had 17 points and 16 rebounds as Drexel defeated Charlotte 67-55 on Tuesday.

Xavier Bell added 11 points for Drexel (3-2).

Jahmir Young had 20 points for the 49ers (3-2).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.