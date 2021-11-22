Wyoming 68, Grand Canyon 61

WYOMING (4-0)
Ike 6-13 1-4 13, Oden 5-9 1-4 12, Dusell 2-6 2-2 7, Jeffries 3-7 0-1 8, Maldonado 6-11 5-8 17, Wenzel 2-4 2-2 8, Thompson 1-2 0-0 3, Dut 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 11-21 68.
GRAND CANYON (3-1)
McGlothan 3-8 8-10 17, Ouedraogo 0-3 2-4 2, Blacksher 7-24 3-4 20, McMillian 3-7 0-0 6, Miller-Moore 4-12 3-4 11, Blackmon 0-4 0-0 0, Cherry 1-5 0-0 3, Zdor 1-1 0-0 2, Stone 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-64 16-22 61.
Halftime_Wyoming 26-18. 3-Point Goals_Wyoming 7-22 (Wenzel 2-3, Jeffries 2-6, Thompson 1-2, Oden 1-4, Dusell 1-5, Ike 0-1, Maldonado 0-1), Grand Canyon 7-24 (McGlothan 3-6, Blacksher 3-9, Cherry 1-3, Miller-Moore 0-1, McMillian 0-2, Blackmon 0-3). Fouled Out_Zdor. Rebounds_Wyoming 29 (Maldonado 7), Grand Canyon 45 (McGlothan 12). Assists_Wyoming 12 (Maldonado 7), Grand Canyon 8 (Blacksher, McMillian 3). Total Fouls_Wyoming 19, Grand Canyon 21. A_6,872 (7,000).
