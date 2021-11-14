Wyoming 85, Ark.-Pine Bluff 45

ARK.-PINE BLUFF (0-2)
Sampson 3-9 3-3 9, Brown 1-5 1-2 3, Milton 6-13 0-0 17, Morris 1-1 1-2 4, Williams 1-7 0-0 2, Stokes 1-4 0-0 2, Harris 1-5 0-0 2, Vargas 1-4 0-0 2, Parchman 1-1 0-0 2, Stredic 1-3 0-0 2, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0, Doyne 0-1 0-0 0, Doolittle 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-56 5-7 45.
WYOMING (2-0)
Ike 5-9 11-16 21, Oden 7-8 2-2 17, Dusell 4-8 0-0 11, Jeffries 3-4 1-2 10, Maldonado 6-9 4-7 16, Wenzel 0-2 0-0 0, Thompson 1-2 0-0 2, Dut 1-3 0-0 3, Reynolds 0-3 1-4 1, Nelson 2-2 0-0 4, Grigsby 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-51 19-31 85.
Halftime_Wyoming 42-22. 3-Point Goals_Ark.-Pine Bluff 6-30 (Milton 5-8, Morris 1-1, Doolittle 0-1, Doyne 0-1, Stredic 0-1, Harris 0-2, Sampson 0-2, Thomas 0-2, Vargas 0-2, Brown 0-3, Stokes 0-3, Williams 0-4), Wyoming 8-19 (Jeffries 3-4, Dusell 3-5, Dut 1-2, Oden 1-2, Grigsby 0-1, Maldonado 0-1, Reynolds 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Wenzel 0-2). Rebounds_Ark.-Pine Bluff 24 (Sampson 7), Wyoming 41 (Ike 9). Assists_Ark.-Pine Bluff 6 (Williams 3), Wyoming 9 (Maldonado 4). Total Fouls_Ark.-Pine Bluff 26, Wyoming 11.
