On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wyoming 85, Ark.-Pine Bluff 45

The Associated Press
November 14, 2021 6:13 pm
< a min read
      

ARK.-PINE BLUFF (0-2)

Sampson 3-9 3-3 9, Brown 1-5 1-2 3, Milton 6-13 0-0 17, Morris 1-1 1-2 4, Williams 1-7 0-0 2, Stokes 1-4 0-0 2, Harris 1-5 0-0 2, Vargas 1-4 0-0 2, Parchman 1-1 0-0 2, Stredic 1-3 0-0 2, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0, Doyne 0-1 0-0 0, Doolittle 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-56 5-7 45.

WYOMING (2-0)

Ike 5-9 11-16 21, Oden 7-8 2-2 17, Dusell 4-8 0-0 11, Jeffries 3-4 1-2 10, Maldonado 6-9 4-7 16, Wenzel 0-2 0-0 0, Thompson 1-2 0-0 2, Dut 1-3 0-0 3, Reynolds 0-3 1-4 1, Nelson 2-2 0-0 4, Grigsby 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-51 19-31 85.

Halftime_Wyoming 42-22. 3-Point Goals_Ark.-Pine Bluff 6-30 (Milton 5-8, Morris 1-1, Doolittle 0-1, Doyne 0-1, Stredic 0-1, Harris 0-2, Sampson 0-2, Thomas 0-2, Vargas 0-2, Brown 0-3, Stokes 0-3, Williams 0-4), Wyoming 8-19 (Jeffries 3-4, Dusell 3-5, Dut 1-2, Oden 1-2, Grigsby 0-1, Maldonado 0-1, Reynolds 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Wenzel 0-2). Rebounds_Ark.-Pine Bluff 24 (Sampson 7), Wyoming 41 (Ike 9). Assists_Ark.-Pine Bluff 6 (Williams 3), Wyoming 9 (Maldonado 4). Total Fouls_Ark.-Pine Bluff 26, Wyoming 11.

        Insight by Tanium: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to building a flexible and dynamic zero trust network.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 Kirtland AFB Tech Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Members of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) provide funerary honors for U.S. Army Gen. Colin Powell