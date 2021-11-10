Wyoming 85, Detroit 47

DETROIT (0-1)
Akec 6-13 0-0 14, Oduro 2-5 1-2 5, Waterman 0-2 0-0 0, Davis 6-18 3-3 16, McAdoo 1-8 0-0 3, Harvey 0-3 0-0 0, Johnson 3-5 1-2 9, Isiani 0-4 0-0 0, Shaw 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-58 5-7 47.
WYOMING (1-0)
Ike 10-17 2-3 22, Oden 6-7 1-1 14, Dusell 1-5 0-0 3, Jeffries 4-5 0-0 12, Maldonado 7-12 5-5 19, Thompson 1-3 0-0 2, Dut 1-5 0-0 2, Wenzel 2-4 0-0 6, Reynolds 1-3 0-0 3, Nelson 1-1 0-0 2, Grigsby 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-62 8-9 85.
Halftime_Wyoming 40-21. 3-Point Goals_Detroit 6-27 (Akec 2-4, Johnson 2-4, McAdoo 1-5, Davis 1-7, Harvey 0-1, Waterman 0-2, Isiani 0-4), Wyoming 9-23 (Jeffries 4-5, Wenzel 2-3, Oden 1-1, Reynolds 1-2, Dusell 1-5, Ike 0-1, Dut 0-2, Maldonado 0-2, Thompson 0-2). Rebounds_Detroit 31 (Akec 13), Wyoming 37 (Jeffries 7). Assists_Detroit 5 (Davis 3), Wyoming 16 (Maldonado 9). Total Fouls_Detroit 10, Wyoming 11. A_3,259 (15,028).
