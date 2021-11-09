Xavier 63, Niagara 60

NIAGARA (0-0)
Cintron 4-7 0-0 8, Iorio 1-6 0-0 2, R.Brown 1-3 0-0 2, Hammond 9-17 3-3 25, Thomasson 3-10 3-4 11, Roberts 1-2 3-3 6, Kuakumensah 2-5 2-2 6, Traore 0-0 0-0 0, Levnaic 0-0 0-0 0, S.Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Kratholm 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 11-12 60.
XAVIER (0-0)
Hunter 1-8 4-4 7, Miles 4-5 1-2 9, Johnson 1-7 0-0 3, Jones 5-14 4-7 16, Scruggs 6-12 2-3 17, Kunkel 1-4 0-0 2, Nunge 2-3 2-4 7, Odom 1-3 0-1 2. Totals 21-56 13-21 63.
Halftime_Xavier 29-23. 3-Point Goals_Niagara 7-18 (Hammond 4-10, Thomasson 2-4, Roberts 1-2, Iorio 0-2), Xavier 8-27 (Scruggs 3-6, Jones 2-7, Nunge 1-2, Hunter 1-4, Johnson 1-4, Odom 0-1, Kunkel 0-3). Rebounds_Niagara 28 (Cintron, Hammond, Kuakumensah 6), Xavier 39 (Hunter 9). Assists_Niagara 6 (Roberts 2), Xavier 13 (Scruggs 6). Total Fouls_Niagara 17, Xavier 15.
