On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Xavier holds on for 63-60 win over Niagara

The Associated Press
November 9, 2021 11:05 pm
< a min read
      

CINCINNATI (AP) — Paul Scruggs had 17 points and six assists and Xavier held off Niagara 63-60 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Colby Jones had 16 points for Xavier. Jerome Hunter added nine rebounds.

Marcus Hammond had 25 points and six rebounds for the Purple Eagles. Noah Thomasson added 11 points.

___

        Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|6 NPELRA 2021 Annual Training Conference
11|7 APTA's TRANSform Conference &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fall colors coming at San Bernardino National Forest