Yale 82, Siena 54

YALE (3-1)

Kelly 2-4 1-2 5, Cotton 2-9 3-3 8, Gabbidon 3-8 4-4 12, Mahoney 3-5 0-1 7, Swain 8-15 4-4 23, Feinberg 1-5 0-0 3, Basa-Ama 4-5 0-1 8, Mbeng 1-1 2-2 4, Knowling 1-2 0-0 2, Molloy 1-2 0-0 2, Buyukhanli 1-1 0-0 2, Gharram 0-1 0-0 0, Kolaja 1-1 0-0 3, Poulakidas 1-2 0-0 3, Rice 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 14-17 82.

SIENA (0-3)

Baer 1-8 0-1 2, Stormo 7-11 5-8 19, Carpenter 0-0 0-0 0, Gaines 1-6 1-2 3, Rogers 6-14 3-3 18, Hopkins 2-5 0-0 6, Johnson 1-7 1-4 3, McCollum 1-2 0-0 3, Billups 0-4 0-0 0, Mahala 0-0 0-0 0, Dagostino 0-0 0-0 0, Lazar 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-58 10-18 54.

Halftime_Yale 33-22. 3-Point Goals_Yale 10-22 (Swain 3-6, Gabbidon 2-6, Feinberg 1-1, Kolaja 1-1, Mahoney 1-1, Poulakidas 1-2, Cotton 1-5), Siena 6-24 (Rogers 3-9, Hopkins 2-2, McCollum 1-1, Lazar 0-1, Billups 0-2, Johnson 0-2, Gaines 0-3, Baer 0-4). Rebounds_Yale 44 (Kelly, Gabbidon 8), Siena 30 (Stormo 10). Assists_Yale 17 (Gabbidon 4), Siena 10 (Stormo, Johnson 2). Total Fouls_Yale 17, Siena 17. A_4,729 (15,229).

