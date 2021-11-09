Yale 88, Vassar 42

VASSAR (0-0)
Johnson 2-8 0-0 5, Ellis 2-5 0-0 6, Mcauliffe 2-9 6-6 11, Mustafaj 5-9 1-2 12, Rothenberg 1-5 0-0 2, Cedeno 0-1 0-0 0, Lee 1-2 0-0 3, Adams 1-2 0-0 3, Katz 0-2 0-0 0, Parsons 0-1 0-0 0, El Amine 0-0 0-2 0, Scott 0-0 0-0 0, Freed 0-0 0-0 0, Benson 0-0 0-0 0, Dixon 0-0 0-0 0, Feay 0-0 0-0 0, Moody 0-1 0-0 0, Nielsen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-46 7-10 42.
YALE (0-0)
Kelly 0-1 1-2 1, Cotton 4-6 1-1 10, Dike 4-6 0-0 10, Gabbidon 4-7 2-2 10, Swain 5-10 6-7 16, Basa-Ama 1-2 0-0 2, Mahoney 3-4 2-2 11, Feinberg 2-4 0-0 4, Mbeng 2-3 0-0 4, Molloy 2-4 1-2 6, Buyukhanli 1-1 0-0 3, Gharram 2-3 0-0 4, Knowling 2-3 0-0 4, Poulakidas 0-1 0-0 0, Kolaja 0-5 0-0 0, Rice 1-1 0-0 2, Alausa 0-0 1-2 1, Lanford 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-62 14-18 88.
Halftime_Yale 47-21. 3-Point Goals_Vassar 7-22 (Ellis 2-5, Adams 1-1, Johnson 1-2, Lee 1-2, Mustafaj 1-2, Mcauliffe 1-6, Cedeno 0-1, Rothenberg 0-1, Katz 0-2), Yale 8-22 (Mahoney 3-4, Dike 2-3, Buyukhanli 1-1, Molloy 1-2, Cotton 1-3, Basa-Ama 0-1, Gabbidon 0-1, Poulakidas 0-1, Swain 0-2, Kolaja 0-4). Rebounds_Vassar 25 (Johnson 10), Yale 35 (Basa-Ama 6). Assists_Vassar 6 (Mustafaj 3), Yale 14 (Cotton, Dike, Gabbidon, Swain, Basa-Ama 2). Total Fouls_Vassar 16, Yale 12. A_1,468 (2,532).
