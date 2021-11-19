On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Yankees, needing roster space, trade Nick Nelson to Phillies

The Associated Press
November 19, 2021 6:37 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Short of 40-man roster spots to protect prospects ahead of next month’s winter meeting draft, the New York Yankees traded right-hander Nick Nelson to the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday along with minor league catcher Donny Sands.

New York received minor league infielder T.J. Rumfield and left-hander Joel Valdez from the Phillies.

The 25-year-old Nelson was 0-2 with an 8.79 ERA in two starts and nine relief appearances over six stints this season. He stuck out 22 in 14 1/3 innings.

Nelson was 3-4 with a 3.81 ERA in five starts and 24 relief appearances at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

        Insight by Okta: This exclusive e-book highlights how identity and access management will continue to evolve as agencies face more aggressive cyber threats while keeping data and systems accessible.

He made his big league debut in 2020 and is 1-2 with a 6.43 ERA in two seasons.

Sands, 25, split the season with Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, hitting .261 with 16 doubles, 18 homers and 56 RBIs.

Rumfield, 21, hit .250 with seven RBIs at Low-A Clearwater in his first season after he was taken by Philadelphia in the 12th round of this year’s amateur draft.

Valdez, 21, went 1-1 with a 1.63 ERA in 15 starts for the DSL Phillies Red.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 Route Fifty Tech Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

F-35A Lightning II fighter flies high over Salinas