Youngstown St. 97, SE Missouri 79

YOUNGSTOWN ST. (1-1)
Akuchie 5-9 6-7 16, Cohill 4-9 2-2 10, Covington 7-15 2-3 18, Olison 9-16 5-7 27, Rathan-Mayes 2-3 10-11 15, Chicone 2-5 3-5 7, Shelton 0-2 0-0 0, Hunter 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 2-3 0-1 4, Dunn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-63 28-36 97.
SE MISSOURI (1-1)
S.Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Akenten 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Reed 0-0 0-0 0, P.Russell 0-0 0-0 0, Nicholas 0-0 0-0 0, N.Russell 0-0 0-0 0, Patterson 0-0 0-0 0, Branson 0-0 0-0 0, C.Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, P.Long 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 0-0 0-0 0.
Halftime_SE Missouri 39-37. 3-Point Goals_Youngstown St. 7-20 (Olison 4-7, Covington 2-5, Rathan-Mayes 1-1, Akuchie 0-1, Chicone 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Cohill 0-2, Shelton 0-2), SE Missouri 0-0 (). Fouled Out_Chicone. Rebounds_Youngstown St. 37 (Covington 10), SE Missouri 0 (S.Thompson, Akenten, Harris, Reed, P.Russell, Nicholas, N.Russell, Patterson, Branson, C.Thompson, P.Long 0). Assists_Youngstown St. 13 (Olison, Chicone 4), SE Missouri 0 (S.Thompson, Akenten, Harris, Reed, P.Russell, Nicholas, N.Russell, Patterson, Branson, C.Thompson, P.Long 0). Total Fouls_Youngstown St. 27, SE Missouri 0. A_1,280 (6,972).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments