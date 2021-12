2021-22 Bowl Glance

All Times EST Friday, Dec. 17 Bahamas Bowl Nassau, Bahamas

Toledo (7-5) vs. Middle Tennessee (6-6), Noon (ESPN)

Cure Bowl Orlando, Fla.

N. Illinois (9-4) vs. Coastal Carolina (10-2), 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday, Dec. 18 Boca Raton Bowl Boca Raton, Fla.

W. Kentucky (8-5) vs. Appalachian St. (10-3), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Celebration Bowl Atlanta

SC State (6-5) vs. Jackson St. (11-1), Noon (ABC)

New Mexico Bowl Albuquerque

Fresno St. (9-3) vs. UTEP (7-5), 2:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Independence Bowl Shreveport, La.

No. 12 BYU (10-2) vs. UAB (8-4), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

LendingTree Bowl Mobile, Ala.

E. Michigan (7-5) vs. Liberty (7-5), 5:45 p.m. (ESPN)

LA Bowl Inglewood, Calif.

Oregon St. (7-5) vs. Utah St. (10-3), 7:30 p.m. (ABC)

New Orleans Bowl New Orleans

No. 16 Louisiana-Lafayette (12-2) vs. Marshall (7-5), 9:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Dec. 20 Myrtle Beach Bowl Conway, S.C.

Old Dominion (6-6) vs. Tulsa (6-6), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 21 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Boise, Idaho

Kent State (7-6) vs. Wyoming (6-6), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Frisco Bowl Frisco, Texas

No. 24 UTSA (12-1) vs. San Diego St. (11-2), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Dec. 22 Armed Forces Bowl Fort Worth, Texas

Missouri (6-6) vs. Army (8-3), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 23

Frisco Football Classic Frisco, Texas

Miami (Ohio) (7-5) vs. North Texas (6-6), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Gasparilla Bowl Tampa, Fla.

UCF (8-4) vs. Florida (6-6), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 24 Hawaii Bowl Honolulu

Memphis (6-6) vs. Hawaii (6-7), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 25 Camellia Bowl Montgomery, Ala.

Ball St. (6-6) vs. Georgia St. (7-5), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Dec. 27 Quick Lane Bowl Detroit

Nevada (8-4) vs. W. Michigan (7-5), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Military Bowl Annapolis, Md.

Boston College (6-6) vs. East Carolina (7-5), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 28 Birmingham Bowl Birmingham, Ala.

No. 21 Houston (11-2) vs. Auburn (6-6), Noon (ESPN)

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl Dallas

Air Force (9-3) vs. Louisville (6-6), 3:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Liberty Bowl Memphis, Tenn.

Mississippi St. (7-5) vs. Texas Tech (6-6), 6:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl San Diego

UCLA (8-4) vs. No. 18 NC State (9-3), 8 p.m. (FOX)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl Phoenix

Minnesota (8-4) vs. West Virginia (6-6), 10:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Dec. 29 Fenway Bowl Boston

Virginia (6-6) vs. SMU (8-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl New York

Virginia Tech (6-6) vs. Maryland (6-6), 2:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Cheez-It Bowl Orlando, Fla.

No. 19 Clemson (9-3) vs. Iowa St. (7-5), 5:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Alamo Bowl San Antonio

No. 14 Oklahoma (10-2) vs. No. 15 Oregon (10-3), 9:15 a.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 30 Duke’s Mayo Bowl Charlotte, N.C.

South Carolina (6-6) vs. North Carolina (6-6), 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Music City Bowl Nashville

Purdue (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Peach Bowl Atlanta

No. 11 Michigan St. (10-2) vs. No. 13 Pittsburgh (11-2), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Las Vegas Bowl Las Vegas

Wisconsin (8-4) vs. Arizona St. (8-4), 10:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 31 College Football Playoff Semifinal Orange Bowl Miami Gardens, Fla.

No. 2 Michigan (12-1) vs. No. 3 Georgia (12-1), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

College Football Playoff Semifinal Cotton Bowl Classic Arlington, Texas

No. 1 Alabama (12-1) vs. No. 4 Cincinnati (13-0), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Gator Bowl Jacksonville, Fla.

No. 20 Wake Forest (10-3) vs. No. 23 Texas A&M (8-4), 10 a.m. (ESPN)

Sun Bowl El Paso, Texas

Washington St. (7-5) vs. Miami (7-5), Noon (CBS)

Arizona Bowl Tucson, Ariz.

Cent. Michigan (8-4) vs. Boise St. (7-5), 2 p.m. (Barstool Sports)

Saturday, Jan. 1 Outback Bowl Tampa, Fla.

No. 22 Arkansas (8-4) vs. Penn St. (7-5), Noon (ESPN2)

Citrus Bowl Orlando, Fla.

No. 17 Iowa (10-3) vs. No. 25 Kentucky (9-3), 1 p.m. (ABC)

Fiesta Bowl Glendale, Ariz.

No. 5 Notre Dame (11-1) vs. No. 9 Oklahoma St. (11-2), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Rose Bowl Pasadena, Calif.

No. 7 Ohio St. (10-2) vs. No. 10 Utah (10-3), 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl New Orleans

No. 6 Baylor (11-2) vs. No. 8 Mississippi (10-2), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Jan. 4 Texas Bowl Houston

LSU (6-6) vs. Kansas St. (7-5), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 8 College Football Championship Indianapolis

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

