2021 AP Coach of the Year Voting

Voting for the 2021 AP Coach of the year, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points (voting on 3-2-1 basis):
|Coach
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Total
|Jim Harbaugh, Michigan
|22
|15
|7
|103
|Luke Fickell, Cincinnati
|16
|17
|6
|88
|Dave Aranda, Baylor
|5
|10
|12
|47
|Mel Tucker, Michigan State
|4
|2
|6
|22
|Kirby Smart, Georgia
|1
|4
|2
|13
|Blake Anderson, Utah State
|3
|0
|2
|11
|Nick Saban, Alabama
|1
|2
|2
|9
|Dave Clawson, Wake Forest
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Jeff Traylor, UTSA
|0
|1
|4
|6
|Pat Narduzzi, Pitt
|0
|1
|2
|4
|Kyle Whittingham, Utah
|0
|0
|4
|4
|Sam Pittman, Arkansas
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Mike Houston, East Carolina
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Billy Napier, Louisiana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kalani Sitake, BYU
|0
|0
|1
|1
