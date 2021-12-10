2021 AP Coach of the Year Voting

Voting for the 2021 AP Coach of the year, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points (voting on 3-2-1 basis):

Coach 1st 2nd 3rd Total Jim Harbaugh, Michigan 22 15 7 103 Luke Fickell, Cincinnati 16 17 6 88 Dave Aranda, Baylor 5 10 12 47 Mel Tucker, Michigan State 4 2 6 22 Kirby Smart, Georgia 1 4 2 13 Blake Anderson, Utah State 3 0 2 11 Nick Saban, Alabama 1 2 2 9 Dave Clawson, Wake Forest 1 1 1 6 Jeff Traylor, UTSA 0 1 4 6 Pat Narduzzi, Pitt 0 1 2 4 Kyle Whittingham, Utah 0 0 4 4 Sam Pittman, Arkansas 0 0 2 2 Mike Houston, East Carolina 0 0 1 1 Billy Napier, Louisiana 0 0 1 1 Kalani Sitake, BYU 0 0 1 1

