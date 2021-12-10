On Air: Leaders & Legends
2021 AP Coach of the Year Voting

The Associated Press
December 10, 2021 12:05 pm
Voting for the 2021 AP Coach of the year, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points (voting on 3-2-1 basis):

Coach 1st 2nd 3rd Total
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan 22 15 7 103
Luke Fickell, Cincinnati 16 17 6 88
Dave Aranda, Baylor 5 10 12 47
Mel Tucker, Michigan State 4 2 6 22
Kirby Smart, Georgia 1 4 2 13
Blake Anderson, Utah State 3 0 2 11
Nick Saban, Alabama 1 2 2 9
Dave Clawson, Wake Forest 1 1 1 6
Jeff Traylor, UTSA 0 1 4 6
Pat Narduzzi, Pitt 0 1 2 4
Kyle Whittingham, Utah 0 0 4 4
Sam Pittman, Arkansas 0 0 2 2
Mike Houston, East Carolina 0 0 1 1
Billy Napier, Louisiana 0 0 1 1
Kalani Sitake, BYU 0 0 1 1

