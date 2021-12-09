2021 AP Player of the Year Voting

Voting for the 2021 AP Player of the year, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points (voting on 3-2-1 basis):

Player 1st 2nd 3rd Total Bryce Young, QB, Alabama 42 5 1 137 Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan 4 23 9 67 Kenny Pickett, QB, Pitt 2 9 17 41 Will Anderson Jr, LB, Alabama 4 6 8 32 C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State 1 3 8 17 Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State 0 4 5 13 Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia 0 3 2 8 Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi 0 0 2 2 Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati 0 0 1 1

