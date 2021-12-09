On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

2021 AP Player of the Year Voting

The Associated Press
December 9, 2021 12:05 pm
< a min read
      

Voting for the 2021 AP Player of the year, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points (voting on 3-2-1 basis):

Player 1st 2nd 3rd Total
Bryce Young, QB, Alabama 42 5 1 137
Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan 4 23 9 67
Kenny Pickett, QB, Pitt 2 9 17 41
Will Anderson Jr, LB, Alabama 4 6 8 32
C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State 1 3 8 17
Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State 0 4 5 13
Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia 0 3 2 8
Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi 0 0 2 2
Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati 0 0 1 1

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|5 2021 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference
12|6 Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Pearl Harbor survivor renders salute during ceremony to commemorate 80th anniversary