Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

2021 Final Baseball Payrolls

The Associated Press
December 21, 2021 10:52 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Final 2021 payrolls for the 30 major league teams, according to information received by clubs from the commissioner’s office. Figures are for 40-man rosters and include salaries and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses, earned incentive bonuses, non-cash compensation, buyouts of unexercised options and cash transactions. In some cases, parts of salaries that are deferred are discounted to reflect present-day values.

L.A. Dodgers $262,108,948
N.Y. Yankees 203,628,978
N.Y. Mets 198,818,899
Philadelphia 192,366,818
Houston 189,586,134
Boston 187,356,913
San Diego 184,125,634
L.A. Angels 182,925,936
St. Louis 168,923,070
Washington 168,252,361
San Francisco 165,869,140
Toronto 152,261,601
Chicago Cubs 152,189,618
Atlanta 148,497,447
Chicago White Sox 141,908,402
Cincinnati 131,309,602
Minnesota 125,983,176
Colorado 119,908,394
Milwaukee 105,991,594
Texas 104,310,488
Arizona 99,951,436
Kansas City 94,475,853
Seattle 93,650,276
Oakland 90,402,244
Detroit 86,047,409
Tampa Bay 76,856,333
Miami 60,877,424
Baltimore 59,054,021
Cleveland 53,010,498
Pittsburgh 50,337,389
Total 4,050,986,036

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|20 Microsoft 365 Virtual Training Days:...
12|20 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Austin Swears in new Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff