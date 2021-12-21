2021 Final Baseball Payrolls

NEW YORK (AP) — Final 2021 payrolls for the 30 major league teams, according to information received by clubs from the commissioner’s office. Figures are for 40-man rosters and include salaries and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses, earned incentive bonuses, non-cash compensation, buyouts of unexercised options and cash transactions. In some cases, parts of salaries that are deferred are discounted to reflect present-day values.
|L.A. Dodgers
|$262,108,948
|N.Y. Yankees
|203,628,978
|N.Y. Mets
|198,818,899
|Philadelphia
|192,366,818
|Houston
|189,586,134
|Boston
|187,356,913
|San Diego
|184,125,634
|L.A. Angels
|182,925,936
|St. Louis
|168,923.070
|Washington
|168,252,361
|San Francisco
|165,869.140
|Toronto
|152,261,601
|Chicago Cubs
|152,189.618
|Atlanta
|148,497,447
|Chicago White Sox
|141,908,402
|Cincinnati
|131,309,602
|Minnesota
|125,983,176
|Colorado
|119,908,394
|Milwaukee
|105,991,594
|Texas
|104,310.488
|Arizona
|99,951,436
|Kansas City
|94,475,853
|Seattle
|93,650,276
|Oakland
|90,402,244
|Detroit
|86,047,409
|Tampa Bay
|76,856,333
|Miami
|60,877,424
|Baltimore
|59,054,021
|Cleveland
|53,010,498
|Pittsburgh
|50,337,389
|Total
|4,050,986,036
