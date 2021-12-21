On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
2021 Luxury Tax Payrolls

The Associated Press
December 21, 2021 5:29 pm
1 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Final 2021 payrolls for the 30 major league teams for purposes of the luxury tax, as defined by baseball’s collective bargaining agreement and sent to clubs by the commissioner’s office.

Figures are for 40-man rosters and include the average annual values of contracts and $15,524,707 per club for benefits and extended benefits, which include items such as health and pension benefits; club medical costs; insurance; workman’s compensation, payroll, unemployment and Social Security taxes; spring training allowances; meal and tip money; All-Star game expenses; travel and moving expenses; postseason pay; and college scholarships.

Salaries include earned incentive bonuses, non-cash compensation, buyouts of unexercised options and cash transactions. In some cases, parts of salaries that are deferred are discounted to reflect present-day values.

The luxury tax is assessed starting on the amount above $210 million. The Los Angeles Dodgers pay 20% on the amount over $210 million but less than $230 million, a 32% rate on the amount over $230 million but less than $250 million and a 62.5% rate on the amount over $250 million. San Diego pays a 20% rate on the amount over $210 million.

L.A. Dodgers $285,599,944
San Diego 216,467,391
Philadelphia 209,370,501
N.Y. Yankees 208,418,540
N.Y. Mets 207,728,776
Boston 207,640,471
Houston 206,641,209
L.A. Angels 198,984,916
St. Louis 198,350,234
Chicago White Sox 177,837,827
Washington 174,582,117
San Francisco 173,481,453
Atlanta 172,630,704
Toronto 166,054,167
Chicago Cubs 165,665,645
Minnesota 145,511,247
Cincinnati 144,248,891
Milwaukee 131,990,136
Colorado 117,210,393
Texas 111,309,808
Arizona 109,387,132
Kansas City 108,026,769
Detroit 103,879,667
Seattle 102,679,174
Oakland 102,225,663
Tampa Bay 89,833,652
Miami 82,332,229
Baltimore 76,348,794
Cleveland 62,212,834
Pittsburgh 61,812,141
Totals $4,518,462,425

