2022 Sports Calendar

Subject to change JANUARY

1 — College football, Outback Bowl, Tampa, Fla.

1 — College football, Citrus Bowl, Orlando, Fla.

1 — College football, Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Ariz.

1 — College football, Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.

1 — College football, Sugar Bowl, New Orleans.

1 — Ski jumping, Women’s World Cup, Ljubno, Slovenia.

1 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

1-2 — Luge, World Cup, Winterburg, Germany.

1-2 — Snowboarding, World Cup, slopestyle, Calgary, Canada.

1-9 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, ATP Cup, Sydney.

3-4 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Innsbruck, Austria

3-9 — Figure Skating, U.S. Championships, Nashville, Tenn.

3-9 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Adelaide International 1, Adelaide, Australia.

3-9 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Adelaide International 1, Adelaide, Australia.

4 — College football, Texas Bowl, Houston.

4 — Women’s alpine skiing, World Cup, Zagreb, Croatia.

4-9 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Melbourne Summer Set, Melbourne, Australia.

4-6 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, Zagreb, Croatia.

4-9 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Melbourne Summer Set 1, Melbourne, Australia.

4-9 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Melbourne Summer Set 2, Melbourne, Australia.

5 — Ice Hockey, IIHF World Championship, Gold and Bronze Medal games, Red Deer, Alberta.

5 — Men’s alpine skiing, World Cup, Zagreb, Croatia.

5 — Pro basketball, NBA 10-day contracts can be signed.

5-6 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Bischofshofen, Austria

6-8 — Snowboarding, World Cup, slopestyle, halfpipe, Mammoth Lakes, Calif.

6-8 — Speedskating, European Championships, Heerenveen, Netherlands.

6-9 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions, Kapalua, Hawaii

6-13 — Figure Skating, Canadian Championships, Nashville, Tenn.

7-9 — Snowboarding, World Cup, snowboard cross, Krasnoyarsk, Russia.

7-9 — Figure Skating, South Korean Championships, Nashville, Tenn.

7-9 — Men’s skiing, World Cup nordic combined, Val di Fiemme, Italy.

8 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Anaheim, Calif.

8-9 — Women’s alpine skiing, World Cup, Maribor, Slovenia.

8 — Snowboarding, World Cup, parallel giant slalom, Scuol, Switzerland.

8-9 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, Maribor, Slovakia.

8-9 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, adelboden, Switzerland.

8-9 — Luge, World Cup, Sigulda, Latvia.

8-9 — Men’s alpine skiing, World Cup, Adelboden, Switzerland.

9-10 — Biathlon, World Cup, Oberhof, Germany.

10 — College football, National Championship, Indianapolis.

10 — Pro basketball, NBA contracts guaranteed for rest of season.

10-15 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Adelaide International 2, Adelaide, Australia.

10-15 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Sydney Classic, Sydney.

10-15 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Adelaide International 2, Adelaide, Australia.

10-15 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Sydney Classic, Sydney.

10-16 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Sony Open, Honolulu.

11 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, Flachau, Austria.

11 — Men’s soccer, MLS SuperDraft.

11 — Women’s alpine skiing, World Cup, Flachau, Austria.

11-12 — Snowboarding, World Cup, parallel slalom, Bad Gastein, Austria.

11-16 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, Wengen, Switzerland

12-16 — Biathlon, World Cup, Ruhpolding, Germany.

12-16 — Figure Skating, European Championships, Nashville, Tenn.

13-16 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, Zauchensee, Austria.

13-16 — Snowboarding, World Cup, halfpipe, slopestyle, Laax, Switzerland.

14 — Major League Baseball, MLB Salary arbitration figures exchanged.

14-15 — Snowboarding, World Cup, parallel giant slalom, Simonhohe, Austria

14-16 — Men’s alpine skiing, World Cup, Wengen, Switzerland.

14-16 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Zakopane, Poland.

15 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Oakland, Calif.

15 — Pro basketball, Last day to sign NBA two-way contracts.

15-16 — Luge, World Cup, Oberhof, Germany.

15-16 — Men’s skiing, World Cup nordic combined, Klingenthal, Germany.

15-16 — Pro football, NFL Wild Card playoffs.

15-16 — Women’s alpine skiing, World Cup, Zauchensee, Austria.

16-19 — Men’s golf, Korn Ferry Tour, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, Great Exuma, Bahamas.

17 — Pro football, Deadline for college underclassmen to apply for special eligibility for the 2022 NFL Draft.

17-22 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii.

17-23 — Bobsleigh and Skeleton, Junior World Championships, Königsee, Germany.

17-30 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Australian Open, Melbourne, Australia

17-30 — Women’s tennis, WTA, Australian Open, Melbourne, Australia.

18-23 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, Kitzbuehel, Austria.

18-22 — NCAA Convention, Indianapolis.

18-23 — Figure Skating, Four Continents Championships, Nashville, Tenn.

19-23 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, PGA West, La Quinta, Calif.

20 — Harness racing, Blizzard Stakes, Milton, Ontario.

20-23 — Biathlon, World Championships, Antholz-Anterselva, Italy.

20-23 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, Cortina dÁmpezzo, Italy.

20-23 — Men’s golf, DP World Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Abu Dhabi.

20-23 — Men’s golf, USGA, Latin America Amateur, Casa de Campo, Do.

20-23 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Sapporo, Japan.

20-23 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Orlando, Fla.

21 — Harness racing, Snowshoe Series Stakes, Milton, Ontario.

21-22 — Snowboarding, World Cup, snowboard cross, Chiesa In Valmalenco, Italy.

22-23 — Luge, World Cup, St. Moritz, Switzerland.

21-23 — Men’s alpine skiing, World Cup, Kitzbuehel, Austria.

21-23 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Titisee-Neustadt, Germany.

22 — Bowling, PBA, Players Championship, South Region Finals, Euless, Texas.

22 — Bowling, PBA, Players Championship, East Region Finals, Euless, Texas.

22 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, San Diego.

22 — Triathlon, Winter National Championships, Anchorage, Alaska

22-23 — Men’s skiing, World Cup nordic combined, Planica, Slovenia.

22-23 — Pro football, NFL Divisional playoffs.

22-23 — Women’s alpine skiing, World Cup, Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

23 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Motul Pole Award 100, Daytona Beach, Fla.

23 — Bowling, PBA, Players Championship, Midwest Region Finals, Euless, Texas.

23 — Bowling, PBA, Players Championship, Southwest Region Finals, Euless, Texas.

23-26 — Men’s golf, Korn Ferry Tour, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, Great Abaco, Bahamas.

24 — Bowling, PBA, Players Championship, West Region Finals, Euless, Texas.

25 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, Kronplatz, Italy.

25 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, Schladming, Austria.

25 — Men’s alpine skiing, World Cup, Schladming, Austria.

25 — Major League Baseball, Baseball Hall of Fame, BBWAA voting announced.

25 — Women’s alpine skiing, World Cup, Kronplatz, Italy.

26-29 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open, San Diego.

27 — Harness racing, Bizzard Stakes, Milton, Ontario.

27-29 — Snowboarding, World Cup, snowboard cross, Le Massif, Canada.

27-30 — Freestyle skiing, World Cup, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

27-30 — Men’s golf, DP World Tour, Dubai (UAE) Desert Classic.

27-30 — Women’s golf, LPGA Tour, Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, Boca Raton, Fla.

28 — Harness racing, Snowshoe Series Stakes, Milton, Ontario.

28-30 — Men’s skiing, World Cup nordic combined, Seefeld, Austria.

28-30 — Ski jumping, Men’s World Cup, Willingen, Germany.

28-30 — Ski jumping, Women’s World Cup, Willingen, Germany.

29 — Auto racing, IMSA SportsCar, Rolex 24 at Daytona, Daytona Beach, Fla.

29 — Bowling, PBA, Players Championship, Finals, Euless, Texas.

29 — Motorcycle, AMA Supercross, Anaheim, Calif.

29-30 — Women’s alpine skiing, World Cup, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

30 — Pro football, AFC and NFC Championship Games.

31-Feb. 6 — Men’s golf, PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach, Calif.

31-Feb. 6 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Cordoba Open, Cordoba, Argentina.

31-Feb. 6 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Open Sud de France, Montpellier, France.

31-Feb. 6 — Men’s tennis, ATP Tour, Tata Open Maharashtra, Pune, India.

31-Feb. 18 — Major League Baseball, Salary arbitration hearings, St. Petersburg, Fla.

MORE

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.