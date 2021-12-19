Abilene Christian 112, Howard Payne 41

HOWARD PAYNE (0-1)

Ballou 0-2 2-2 2, Brown 2-5 0-0 6, Godfrey 2-7 4-4 9, Ridder 1-5 0-0 3, Watts 2-5 0-0 5, Koehler 3-10 0-0 6, Hammonds 1-4 0-0 3, Longino 0-2 3-4 3, Myart 0-3 2-2 2, Gillum 1-1 0-0 2, Helzer 0-2 0-1 0. Totals 12-46 11-13 41.

ABILENE CHRISTIAN (8-2)

Simmons 2-4 2-2 6, Steele 7-9 4-4 18, Daniels 4-8 2-2 10, Miller 2-5 2-2 8, Morris 4-6 0-0 9, J.Jackson 5-9 4-4 15, McLaughlin 4-8 3-3 11, Smith 2-7 1-3 5, Allen 2-4 0-0 5, Cameron 5-7 0-0 11, Gai 4-6 0-0 9, Cadeaux de Dieu 1-3 3-4 5. Totals 42-76 21-24 112.

Halftime_Abilene Christian 57-23. 3-Point Goals_Howard Payne 6-22 (Brown 2-4, Watts 1-2, Hammonds 1-3, Ridder 1-3, Godfrey 1-5, Ballou 0-1, Koehler 0-4), Abilene Christian 7-25 (Miller 2-4, Allen 1-2, Cameron 1-2, Gai 1-2, J.Jackson 1-3, Morris 1-3, Steele 0-1, Daniels 0-2, Simmons 0-2, McLaughlin 0-4). Rebounds_Howard Payne 21 (Watts 4), Abilene Christian 44 (J.Jackson 8). Assists_Howard Payne 3 (Ballou, Godfrey, Koehler 1), Abilene Christian 17 (Simmons, Morris, McLaughlin 3). Total Fouls_Howard Payne 19, Abilene Christian 17. A_321 (1,000).

