Abilene Christian 73, Drexel 56

DREXEL (4-5)
J.Butler 4-8 1-2 9, Okros 3-9 2-2 10, Bell 0-2 0-0 0, Wynter 3-8 3-3 9, Martin 1-5 1-2 3, Oden 2-6 6-8 12, Washington 1-7 0-0 2, Brown 5-9 0-0 11, Williams 0-2 0-1 0, Juric 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-57 13-18 56.
ABILENE CHRISTIAN (6-2)
Simmons 2-4 2-2 6, Steele 2-7 0-2 5, Mason 7-9 3-3 21, Miller 2-6 0-1 4, Morris 4-11 1-2 11, Daniels 3-7 2-2 8, Allen 1-5 2-3 5, Cameron 0-0 2-2 2, Cadeaux de Dieu 1-2 0-1 2, Jackson 0-3 0-0 0, Gai 3-5 1-2 7, McLaughlin 0-3 0-0 0, Smith 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-63 13-20 73.
Halftime_Abilene Christian 35-22. 3-Point Goals_Drexel 5-29 (Oden 2-5, Okros 2-8, Brown 1-4, Bell 0-2, Martin 0-2, Wynter 0-3, Washington 0-5), Abilene Christian 8-20 (Mason 4-5, Morris 2-4, Allen 1-3, Steele 1-4, Daniels 0-1, Gai 0-1, Jackson 0-1, McLaughlin 0-1). Rebounds_Drexel 39 (J.Butler 13), Abilene Christian 34 (Simmons, Steele, Miller 5). Assists_Drexel 6 (J.Butler 2), Abilene Christian 12 (Steele, Allen 3). Total Fouls_Drexel 20, Abilene Christian 22. A_603 (1,000).
