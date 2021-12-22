Abilene Christian 74, Longwood 58

LONGWOOD (7-5)

Granlund 0-3 0-1 0, Watson 1-2 0-0 2, Hill 3-10 1-2 8, Wade 2-10 0-0 5, Wilkins 1-5 0-0 2, Houston 2-8 5-9 10, Lliteras 4-9 0-0 10, Nkereuwem 3-4 4-10 10, Perkins 1-3 2-2 4, Darden 1-1 5-6 7. Totals 18-55 17-30 58.

ABILENE CHRISTIAN (9-2)

Simmons 2-3 1-2 5, Steele 0-2 0-0 0, Mason 3-10 3-4 9, Miller 3-8 2-3 9, Morris 4-7 7-8 17, Daniels 5-7 5-6 17, Allen 5-5 0-2 10, Cameron 1-3 2-2 5, Cadeaux de Dieu 0-0 0-0 0, Gai 1-1 0-0 2, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, McLaughlin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-48 20-27 74.

Halftime_Abilene Christian 35-34. 3-Point Goals_Longwood 5-23 (Lliteras 2-6, Houston 1-3, Wade 1-4, Hill 1-5, Nkereuwem 0-1, Granlund 0-2, Wilkins 0-2), Abilene Christian 6-19 (Daniels 2-2, Morris 2-4, Cameron 1-2, Miller 1-4, Jackson 0-1, Steele 0-2, Mason 0-4). Fouled Out_Simmons. Rebounds_Longwood 34 (Houston 7), Abilene Christian 32 (Mason, Miller 6). Assists_Longwood 8 (Houston 2), Abilene Christian 17 (Daniels 4). Total Fouls_Longwood 25, Abilene Christian 26. A_474 (1,000).

