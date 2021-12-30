Abilene Christian 80, Utah Valley St. 76

ABILENE CHRISTIAN (10-2)

Simmons 8-12 2-2 21, Steele 7-17 0-0 17, Mason 1-4 2-2 4, Miller 4-6 0-1 8, Morris 3-4 0-0 6, Daniels 3-6 2-2 9, Cameron 2-5 2-2 8, Allen 1-5 0-0 2, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Gai 1-2 0-0 2, McLaughlin 1-1 0-0 3, Cadeaux de Dieu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-63 8-9 80.

UTAH VALLEY ST. (9-4)

Fuller 3-5 0-0 6, Aimaq 8-14 5-6 21, Darthard 4-8 1-2 13, Harding 3-7 0-0 7, Nield 10-12 0-0 27, Ceaser 0-2 0-0 0, McCord 1-2 0-0 2, Battle 0-0 0-0 0, Farrer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-50 6-8 76.

Halftime_Abilene Christian 38-35. 3-Point Goals_Abilene Christian 10-25 (Simmons 3-5, Steele 3-9, Cameron 2-3, Daniels 1-1, McLaughlin 1-1, Mason 0-1, Miller 0-1, Morris 0-1, Allen 0-3), Utah Valley St. 12-23 (Nield 7-9, Darthard 4-8, Harding 1-3, McCord 0-1, Ceaser 0-2). Rebounds_Abilene Christian 25 (Steele 9), Utah Valley St. 30 (Aimaq 10). Assists_Abilene Christian 23 (Miller 5), Utah Valley St. 22 (Nield 11). Total Fouls_Abilene Christian 15, Utah Valley St. 10. A_1,472 (8,500).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.