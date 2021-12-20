Abmas leads Oral Roberts past South Dakota 82-73

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Max Abmas had 32 points as Oral Roberts defeated South Dakota 82-73 on Monday night in the Summit League opener for both teams.

Issac McBride had 16 points for Oral Roberts (7-5). Trey Phipps added 13 points.

Kruz Perrott-Hunt had 21 points for the Coyotes (7-5). Tasos Kamateros scored a season-high 20 points and had seven rebounds. Xavier Fuller had 19 points.

Mason Archambault, the Coyotes’ second leading scorer at 13 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 6).

