Abmas, Oral Roberts host Denver

Denver (5-10, 1-1) vs. Oral Roberts (7-6, 1-1)

Mabee Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jordan Johnson and Denver will go up against Max Abmas and Oral Roberts. The sophomore Johnson is averaging 11.2 points over the last five games. Abmas, a junior, has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19.8 over his last five games.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Denver’s Tevin Smith, Coban Porter and Touko Tainamo have combined to score 33 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 49 percent of all Pioneers scoring over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Abmas has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Oral Roberts field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: Oral Roberts is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 67 points or fewer. The Golden Eagles are 2-6 when opponents score more than 67 points.

COLD SPELL: Denver has lost its last seven road games, scoring 64 points, while allowing 76.9 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Oral Roberts is rated 30th nationally by scoring 80.7 points per game this year. Denver has only averaged 67.3 points per game, which ranks 221st.

