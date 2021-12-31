ACU looks to extend streak vs Dixie St.

Abilene Christian (10-2, 1-0) vs. Dixie St. (7-7, 0-1)

Burns Arena, St. George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian looks for its sixth straight conference win against Dixie St.. Abilene Christian’s last WAC loss came against the Central Arkansas Bears 84-82 on Feb. 27, 2021. Dixie St. lost 83-69 loss at home to Tarleton St. in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Wildcats are led by Airion Simmons and Coryon Mason. Simmons has averaged 9.6 points and 4.8 rebounds while Mason has recorded 11.7 points per contest. The Trailblazers have been led by Cameron Gooden and Hunter Schofield, who are scoring 14.5 and 13.6 points, respectively.ACCURATE AIRION: Simmons has connected on 29.6 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 7 over his last three games. He’s also made 60 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Dixie St. is 0-7 this year when it scores 73 points or fewer and 7-0 when it scores at least 74.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Wildcats have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Trailblazers. Dixie St. has an assist on 38 of 78 field goals (48.7 percent) over its previous three matchups while Abilene Christian has assists on 57 of 97 field goals (58.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Abilene Christian offense has scored 83.9 points per game this season, ranking the Wildcats 11th among Division I teams. The Dixie St. defense has allowed 76.1 points per game to opponents (ranked 266th overall).

