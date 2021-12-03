Adams, JSU host S. Alabama

South Alabama (7-2) vs. Jacksonville State (3-3)

Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Charles Manning Jr. and South Alabama will take on Darian Adams and Jacksonville State. Manning has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18.2 over his last five games. Adams is averaging 15 points over the last five games.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Adams, Jalen Gibbs, Brandon Huffman and Kayne Henry have combined to account for 63 percent of Jacksonville State’s scoring this season. For South Alabama, Manning, Jay Jay Chandler, Javon Franklin and Kayo Goncalves have combined to account for 63 percent of all South Alabama scoring, including 77 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.MIGHTY MANNING JR.: Manning has connected on 26.5 percent of the 34 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 16 over his last five games. He’s also made 81.3 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Gamecocks have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Jaguars. Jacksonville State has 34 assists on 76 field goals (44.7 percent) across its previous three outings while South Alabama has assists on 31 of 86 field goals (36 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The South Alabama defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.7 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Jaguars 25th among Division I teams. The Jacksonville State offense has turned the ball over on 22.5 percent of its possessions (ranking the Gamecocks 313th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.