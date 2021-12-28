Agnew, Alcorn State visit Minnesota

Alcorn State (1-11) vs. Minnesota (10-1)

Williams Arena, Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Darrious Agnew and Alcorn State will face Jamison Battle and Minnesota. The senior Agnew is averaging 11.4 points over the last five games. Battle, a sophomore, has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20.6 over his last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Agnew and Byron Joshua have led the Braves. Agnew has averaged 7.9 points and 4.8 rebounds while Joshua has recorded 7.2 points per game. The Golden Gophers have been led by Battle and Payton Willis, who have combined to score 35.2 points per outing.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Willis has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Minnesota field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 30 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Alcorn State has scored 56.5 points per game and allowed 82.2 over its six-game road losing streak.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Golden Gophers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Braves. Minnesota has 41 assists on 80 field goals (51.3 percent) across its previous three contests while Alcorn State has assists on 27 of 63 field goals (42.9 percent) during its past three games.

CAREFUL GOLDEN GOPHERS: The diligent Minnesota offense has turned the ball over on just 14.5 percent of its possessions, the 14th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 21.6 percent of all Alcorn State possessions have resulted in a turnover.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.