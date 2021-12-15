On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Aguero announces retirement from soccer for health reasons

The Associated Press
December 15, 2021 6:31 am
< a min read
      

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero announced his immediate retirement on Wednesday for health reasons.

The 33-year-old Argentina striker underwent heart tests after leaving the field, holding his chest, during Barcelona’s match against Alaves in the Spanish league on Oct. 30.

His condition has since been evaluated, and a tearful Aguero said at a press conference at Camp Nou that he had decided to stop playing.

Aguero is one of the world’s most well-known players, having only joined Barcelona in the offseason after ending a 10-year stint at Manchester City during which he became a great of the English game.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|13 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
12|13 Microsoft Security Virtual Training...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

First Lady, Secretary of the Navy visit USS Delaware families