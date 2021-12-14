Aguero to make announcement about future after heart tests

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero will make an announcement about his future on Wednesday.

Aguero hasn’t played since undergoing heart tests after complaining of feeling unwell during a match against Alaves in the Spanish league on Oct. 30.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta will join Aguero at the news conference at Camp Nou, the Catalan club said Tuesday.

Aguero joined Barcelona in the offseason after 10 years at Manchester City, where he scored a club-record 260 goals and became a great of the English game. He was previously at Atletico Madrid.

The Argentina international has played five games for Barcelona.

___

