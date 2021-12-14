On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Aguero to make announcement about future after heart tests

The Associated Press
December 14, 2021 8:44 am
< a min read
      

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero will make an announcement about his future on Wednesday.

Aguero hasn’t played since undergoing heart tests after complaining of feeling unwell during a match against Alaves in the Spanish league on Oct. 30.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta will join Aguero at the news conference at Camp Nou, the Catalan club said Tuesday.

Aguero joined Barcelona in the offseason after 10 years at Manchester City, where he scored a club-record 260 goals and became a great of the English game. He was previously at Atletico Madrid.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

The Argentina international has played five games for Barcelona.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|13 Bringing Innovation and Creativity to...
12|13 The Technology General Manager Agenda:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas swears in Chris Magnus as the new Customs and Border Protection commisioner