Sports News

AHL Glance

The Associated Press
December 1, 2021 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 19 14 3 2 0 30 67 48
Hartford 18 12 4 2 0 26 61 45
Providence 17 8 5 3 1 20 46 46
Hershey 17 8 6 2 1 19 48 58
WB/Scranton 18 8 8 0 2 18 39 56
Charlotte 19 8 9 2 0 18 56 57
Bridgeport 20 6 11 1 2 15 50 64
Lehigh Valley 18 3 10 4 1 11 41 60

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 16 15 1 0 0 30 62 30
Cleveland 17 9 3 2 3 23 53 50
Rochester 17 11 6 0 0 22 69 58
Toronto 16 9 5 1 1 20 52 54
Belleville 17 9 8 0 0 18 56 53
Laval 17 7 9 1 0 15 56 64
Syracuse 17 6 8 2 1 15 46 54

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 17 11 4 1 1 24 54 44
Manitoba 18 11 6 1 0 23 60 47
Iowa 15 9 5 1 0 19 54 40
Grand Rapids 17 7 7 2 1 17 49 55
Rockford 15 6 7 1 1 14 40 54
Texas 16 6 8 1 1 14 47 52
Milwaukee 17 5 11 1 0 11 47 62

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 15 11 2 2 0 24 50 38
Ontario 15 11 3 0 1 23 61 44
Henderson 16 8 6 1 1 18 47 48
San Diego 15 8 6 1 0 17 45 45
Colorado 17 7 7 1 2 17 53 55
Tucson 14 7 6 1 0 15 40 45
Bakersfield 14 6 6 1 1 14 39 43
Abbotsford 14 5 6 2 1 13 39 41
San Jose 14 5 8 1 0 11 38 55

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Abbotsford 3, Ontario 2

Wednesday’s Games

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, ppd

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Texas at Laval, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Springfield at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

