AHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|19
|14
|3
|2
|0
|30
|67
|48
|Hartford
|18
|12
|4
|2
|0
|26
|61
|45
|Providence
|17
|8
|5
|3
|1
|20
|46
|46
|Hershey
|17
|8
|6
|2
|1
|19
|48
|58
|WB/Scranton
|18
|8
|8
|0
|2
|18
|39
|56
|Charlotte
|19
|8
|9
|2
|0
|18
|56
|57
|Bridgeport
|20
|6
|11
|1
|2
|15
|50
|64
|Lehigh Valley
|18
|3
|10
|4
|1
|11
|41
|60
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|16
|15
|1
|0
|0
|30
|62
|30
|Cleveland
|17
|9
|3
|2
|3
|23
|53
|50
|Rochester
|17
|11
|6
|0
|0
|22
|69
|58
|Toronto
|16
|9
|5
|1
|1
|20
|52
|54
|Belleville
|17
|9
|8
|0
|0
|18
|56
|53
|Laval
|17
|7
|9
|1
|0
|15
|56
|64
|Syracuse
|17
|6
|8
|2
|1
|15
|46
|54
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|17
|11
|4
|1
|1
|24
|54
|44
|Manitoba
|18
|11
|6
|1
|0
|23
|60
|47
|Iowa
|15
|9
|5
|1
|0
|19
|54
|40
|Grand Rapids
|17
|7
|7
|2
|1
|17
|49
|55
|Rockford
|15
|6
|7
|1
|1
|14
|40
|54
|Texas
|16
|6
|8
|1
|1
|14
|47
|52
|Milwaukee
|17
|5
|11
|1
|0
|11
|47
|62
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|15
|11
|2
|2
|0
|24
|50
|38
|Ontario
|15
|11
|3
|0
|1
|23
|61
|44
|Henderson
|16
|8
|6
|1
|1
|18
|47
|48
|San Diego
|15
|8
|6
|1
|0
|17
|45
|45
|Colorado
|17
|7
|7
|1
|2
|17
|53
|55
|Tucson
|14
|7
|6
|1
|0
|15
|40
|45
|Bakersfield
|14
|6
|6
|1
|1
|14
|39
|43
|Abbotsford
|14
|5
|6
|2
|1
|13
|39
|41
|San Jose
|14
|5
|8
|1
|0
|11
|38
|55
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Abbotsford 3, Ontario 2
Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, ppd
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.
Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Texas at Laval, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Springfield at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.
San Diego at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
