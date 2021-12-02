Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AHL Glance

The Associated Press
December 2, 2021 10:09 am
2 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 19 14 3 2 0 30 67 48
Hartford 18 12 4 2 0 26 61 45
Providence 17 8 5 3 1 20 46 46
Hershey 17 8 6 2 1 19 48 58
WB/Scranton 18 8 8 0 2 18 39 56
Charlotte 19 8 9 2 0 18 56 57
Bridgeport 20 6 11 1 2 15 50 64
Lehigh Valley 18 3 10 4 1 11 41 60

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 17 16 1 0 0 32 64 30
Cleveland 17 9 3 2 3 23 53 50
Rochester 17 11 6 0 0 22 69 58
Toronto 16 9 5 1 1 20 52 54
Belleville 18 9 9 0 0 18 56 55
Laval 18 7 9 2 0 16 59 68
Syracuse 17 6 8 2 1 15 46 54

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 18 12 4 1 1 26 56 44
Manitoba 18 11 6 1 0 23 60 47
Iowa 16 9 6 1 0 19 54 42
Grand Rapids 17 7 7 2 1 17 49 55
Rockford 16 7 7 1 1 16 43 55
Texas 17 7 8 1 1 16 51 55
Milwaukee 18 5 12 1 0 11 48 65

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 15 11 2 2 0 24 50 38
Ontario 16 11 4 0 1 23 65 49
Henderson 16 8 6 1 1 18 47 48
San Diego 15 8 6 1 0 17 45 45
Colorado 17 7 7 1 2 17 53 55
Tucson 14 7 6 1 0 15 40 45
Abbotsford 15 6 6 2 1 15 44 45
Bakersfield 14 6 6 1 1 14 39 43
San Jose 14 5 8 1 0 11 38 55

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Utica 2, Belleville 0

Texas 4, Laval 3

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

Rockford 3, Milwaukee 1

Abbotsford 5, Ontario 4

Springfield at Hartford, ppd

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, ppd

Syracuse at Rochester, ppd

Bakersfield at Stockton, ppd

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 2, Iowa 0

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Texas at Laval, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Rochester, ppd

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Springfield at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Manitoba at Belleville, 3 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.

San Jose at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

2021 Capitol Christmas Tree with Lights