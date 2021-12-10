Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AHL Glance

The Associated Press
December 10, 2021 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 20 14 4 2 0 30 69 52
Hartford 18 12 4 2 0 26 61 45
Charlotte 22 10 10 2 0 22 67 67
Providence 18 8 6 3 1 20 47 50
Hershey 17 8 6 2 1 19 48 58
WB/Scranton 18 8 8 0 2 18 39 56
Bridgeport 22 7 12 1 2 17 55 69
Lehigh Valley 19 3 11 4 1 11 44 65

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 20 17 1 2 0 36 72 38
Rochester 19 13 6 0 0 26 78 64
Cleveland 22 10 7 2 3 25 68 69
Toronto 18 10 6 1 1 22 57 61
Laval 22 10 10 2 0 22 74 79
Belleville 21 10 11 0 0 20 61 61
Syracuse 19 7 9 2 1 17 54 65

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 21 15 4 1 1 32 70 49
Manitoba 21 13 7 1 0 27 67 51
Grand Rapids 20 9 8 2 1 21 60 62
Iowa 19 9 8 1 1 20 58 52
Rockford 19 9 8 1 1 20 53 65
Texas 19 7 9 2 1 17 58 67
Milwaukee 20 7 12 1 0 15 57 70

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 18 14 2 2 0 30 67 42
Ontario 17 12 4 0 1 25 68 51
Colorado 19 8 8 1 2 19 58 59
Henderson 16 8 6 1 1 18 47 48
Tucson 16 8 7 1 0 17 44 50
San Diego 17 8 8 1 0 17 48 52
Abbotsford 17 7 7 2 1 17 53 53
Bakersfield 15 6 6 1 2 15 41 46
San Jose 17 6 10 1 0 13 47 74

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 8, Texas 4

Friday’s Games

Syracuse 5, Charlotte 3

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

Utica 3, Cleveland 1

Belleville 4, Providence 1

Rochester 5, Laval 3

Toronto 4, Springfield 2

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, ppd

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Stockton at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Abbotsford at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Syracuse at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Henderson at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Belleville at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Springfield at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Toronto at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Laval at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|8 Senior Executives Association (SEA)...
12|8 Cloud Learn
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special tactics Airmen compete together for Team USA bobsledding