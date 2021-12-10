AHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|20
|14
|4
|2
|0
|30
|69
|52
|Hartford
|18
|12
|4
|2
|0
|26
|61
|45
|Charlotte
|22
|10
|10
|2
|0
|22
|67
|67
|Providence
|18
|8
|6
|3
|1
|20
|47
|50
|Hershey
|17
|8
|6
|2
|1
|19
|48
|58
|WB/Scranton
|18
|8
|8
|0
|2
|18
|39
|56
|Bridgeport
|22
|7
|12
|1
|2
|17
|55
|69
|Lehigh Valley
|19
|3
|11
|4
|1
|11
|44
|65
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|20
|17
|1
|2
|0
|36
|72
|38
|Rochester
|19
|13
|6
|0
|0
|26
|78
|64
|Cleveland
|22
|10
|7
|2
|3
|25
|68
|69
|Toronto
|18
|10
|6
|1
|1
|22
|57
|61
|Laval
|22
|10
|10
|2
|0
|22
|74
|79
|Belleville
|21
|10
|11
|0
|0
|20
|61
|61
|Syracuse
|19
|7
|9
|2
|1
|17
|54
|65
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|21
|15
|4
|1
|1
|32
|70
|49
|Manitoba
|21
|13
|7
|1
|0
|27
|67
|51
|Grand Rapids
|20
|9
|8
|2
|1
|21
|60
|62
|Iowa
|19
|9
|8
|1
|1
|20
|58
|52
|Rockford
|19
|9
|8
|1
|1
|20
|53
|65
|Texas
|19
|7
|9
|2
|1
|17
|58
|67
|Milwaukee
|20
|7
|12
|1
|0
|15
|57
|70
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|18
|14
|2
|2
|0
|30
|67
|42
|Ontario
|17
|12
|4
|0
|1
|25
|68
|51
|Colorado
|19
|8
|8
|1
|2
|19
|58
|59
|Henderson
|16
|8
|6
|1
|1
|18
|47
|48
|Tucson
|16
|8
|7
|1
|0
|17
|44
|50
|San Diego
|17
|8
|8
|1
|0
|17
|48
|52
|Abbotsford
|17
|7
|7
|2
|1
|17
|53
|53
|Bakersfield
|15
|6
|6
|1
|2
|15
|41
|46
|San Jose
|17
|6
|10
|1
|0
|13
|47
|74
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago 8, Texas 4
Friday’s Games
Syracuse 5, Charlotte 3
Utica 3, Cleveland 1
Belleville 4, Providence 1
Rochester 5, Laval 3
Toronto 4, Springfield 2
Lehigh Valley at Hartford, ppd
Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Abbotsford at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.
Syracuse at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Hershey at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Henderson at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Belleville at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.
Springfield at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.
Toronto at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Laval at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Abbotsford at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
