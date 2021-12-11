On Air: This Just In!
Sports News

AHL Glance

The Associated Press
December 11, 2021 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 20 14 4 2 0 30 69 52
Hartford 18 12 4 2 0 26 61 45
Charlotte 22 10 10 2 0 22 67 67
Providence 18 8 6 3 1 20 47 50
Hershey 17 8 6 2 1 19 48 58
WB/Scranton 18 8 8 0 2 18 39 56
Bridgeport 22 7 12 1 2 17 55 69
Lehigh Valley 19 3 11 4 1 11 44 65

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 20 17 1 2 0 36 72 38
Rochester 19 13 6 0 0 26 78 64
Cleveland 22 10 7 2 3 25 68 69
Toronto 18 10 6 1 1 22 57 61
Laval 22 10 10 2 0 22 74 79
Belleville 21 10 11 0 0 20 61 61
Syracuse 19 7 9 2 1 17 54 65

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 21 15 4 1 1 32 70 49
Manitoba 22 14 7 1 0 29 71 53
Iowa 20 9 8 2 1 21 61 56
Grand Rapids 21 9 9 2 1 21 62 66
Rockford 20 9 9 1 1 20 53 70
Texas 19 7 9 2 1 17 58 67
Milwaukee 21 8 12 1 0 17 61 73

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 19 14 2 2 1 31 71 47
Ontario 18 13 4 0 1 27 72 53
Colorado 20 9 8 1 2 21 65 61
Henderson 17 9 6 1 1 20 52 48
Tucson 17 9 7 1 0 19 49 54
Abbotsford 18 8 7 2 1 19 58 54
San Diego 18 8 9 1 0 17 50 56
Bakersfield 16 6 7 1 2 15 43 53
San Jose 18 6 11 1 0 13 48 79

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Syracuse 5, Charlotte 3

Utica 3, Cleveland 1

Belleville 4, Providence 1

Rochester 5, Laval 3

Toronto 4, Springfield 2

Henderson 5, Rockford 0

Manitoba 4, Grand Rapids 2

Milwaukee 4, Iowa 3

Tucson 5, Stockton 4

Colorado 7, Bakersfield 2

Ontario 4, San Diego 2

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Abbotsford 5, San Jose 1

Syracuse at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Henderson at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Belleville at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Springfield at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Toronto at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Laval at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

