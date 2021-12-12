AHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|22
|14
|6
|2
|0
|30
|69
|61
|Hartford
|19
|12
|4
|2
|1
|27
|64
|49
|Providence
|20
|10
|6
|3
|1
|24
|55
|51
|Charlotte
|23
|11
|10
|2
|0
|24
|72
|70
|Hershey
|18
|9
|6
|2
|1
|21
|51
|60
|WB/Scranton
|20
|9
|8
|1
|2
|21
|47
|59
|Bridgeport
|24
|8
|13
|1
|2
|19
|62
|76
|Lehigh Valley
|21
|5
|11
|4
|1
|15
|52
|70
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|20
|17
|1
|2
|0
|36
|72
|38
|Rochester
|19
|13
|6
|0
|0
|26
|78
|64
|Cleveland
|23
|10
|8
|2
|3
|25
|70
|73
|Toronto
|20
|10
|8
|1
|1
|22
|62
|71
|Belleville
|22
|11
|11
|0
|0
|22
|64
|63
|Laval
|22
|10
|10
|2
|0
|22
|74
|79
|Syracuse
|20
|7
|10
|2
|1
|17
|57
|70
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|22
|16
|4
|1
|1
|34
|74
|52
|Manitoba
|23
|15
|7
|1
|0
|31
|74
|55
|Rockford
|21
|10
|9
|1
|1
|22
|55
|71
|Iowa
|21
|9
|9
|2
|1
|21
|63
|60
|Grand Rapids
|22
|9
|10
|2
|1
|21
|64
|69
|Milwaukee
|22
|9
|12
|1
|0
|19
|65
|75
|Texas
|20
|7
|9
|3
|1
|18
|61
|71
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|20
|15
|2
|2
|1
|33
|76
|48
|Ontario
|19
|13
|5
|0
|1
|27
|73
|56
|Colorado
|21
|10
|8
|1
|2
|23
|67
|62
|Henderson
|18
|9
|7
|1
|1
|20
|53
|50
|Tucson
|18
|9
|8
|1
|0
|19
|50
|59
|Abbotsford
|18
|8
|7
|2
|1
|19
|58
|54
|San Diego
|19
|9
|9
|1
|0
|19
|53
|57
|Bakersfield
|17
|6
|8
|1
|2
|15
|44
|55
|San Jose
|18
|6
|11
|1
|0
|13
|48
|79
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Abbotsford 5, San Jose 1
Charlotte 5, Syracuse 3
Hershey 3, WB/Scranton 2
Bridgeport 5, Toronto 4
Manitoba 3, Grand Rapids 2
Milwaukee 4, Iowa 2
Rockford 2, Henderson 1
Lehigh Valley 4, Cleveland 2
Providence 3, Springfield 0
Chicago 4, Texas 3
Stockton 5, Tucson 1
Colorado 2, Bakersfield 1
San Diego 3, Ontario 1
Sunday’s Games
Belleville 3, Bridgeport 2
Lehigh Valley 4, Hartford 3
Providence 5, Toronto 1
WB/Scranton 6, Springfield 0
Laval at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Abbotsford at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Henderson at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.
Bakersfield at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.
Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.
