AHL Glance

The Associated Press
December 12, 2021 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 22 14 6 2 0 30 69 61
Hartford 19 12 4 2 1 27 64 49
Providence 20 10 6 3 1 24 55 51
Charlotte 23 11 10 2 0 24 72 70
Hershey 18 9 6 2 1 21 51 60
WB/Scranton 20 9 8 1 2 21 47 59
Bridgeport 24 8 13 1 2 19 62 76
Lehigh Valley 21 5 11 4 1 15 52 70

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 20 17 1 2 0 36 72 38
Rochester 19 13 6 0 0 26 78 64
Cleveland 23 10 8 2 3 25 70 73
Toronto 20 10 8 1 1 22 62 71
Belleville 22 11 11 0 0 22 64 63
Laval 22 10 10 2 0 22 74 79
Syracuse 20 7 10 2 1 17 57 70

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 22 16 4 1 1 34 74 52
Manitoba 23 15 7 1 0 31 74 55
Rockford 21 10 9 1 1 22 55 71
Iowa 21 9 9 2 1 21 63 60
Grand Rapids 22 9 10 2 1 21 64 69
Milwaukee 22 9 12 1 0 19 65 75
Texas 20 7 9 3 1 18 61 71

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 20 15 2 2 1 33 76 48
Ontario 19 13 5 0 1 27 73 56
Colorado 21 10 8 1 2 23 67 62
Henderson 18 9 7 1 1 20 53 50
Tucson 18 9 8 1 0 19 50 59
Abbotsford 18 8 7 2 1 19 58 54
San Diego 19 9 9 1 0 19 53 57
Bakersfield 17 6 8 1 2 15 44 55
San Jose 18 6 11 1 0 13 48 79

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Abbotsford 5, San Jose 1

Charlotte 5, Syracuse 3

Hershey 3, WB/Scranton 2

Bridgeport 5, Toronto 4

Manitoba 3, Grand Rapids 2

Milwaukee 4, Iowa 2

Rockford 2, Henderson 1

Lehigh Valley 4, Cleveland 2

Providence 3, Springfield 0

Chicago 4, Texas 3

Stockton 5, Tucson 1

Colorado 2, Bakersfield 1

San Diego 3, Ontario 1

Sunday’s Games

Belleville 3, Bridgeport 2

Lehigh Valley 4, Hartford 3

Providence 5, Toronto 1

WB/Scranton 6, Springfield 0

Laval at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.

