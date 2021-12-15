AHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|22
|14
|6
|2
|0
|30
|69
|61
|Hartford
|19
|12
|4
|2
|1
|27
|64
|49
|Charlotte
|24
|12
|10
|2
|0
|26
|83
|71
|Providence
|20
|10
|6
|3
|1
|24
|55
|51
|Hershey
|20
|10
|7
|2
|1
|23
|57
|65
|WB/Scranton
|21
|9
|9
|1
|2
|21
|48
|63
|Bridgeport
|24
|8
|13
|1
|2
|19
|62
|76
|Lehigh Valley
|21
|5
|11
|4
|1
|15
|52
|70
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|20
|17
|1
|2
|0
|36
|72
|38
|Rochester
|20
|13
|7
|0
|0
|26
|79
|75
|Cleveland
|23
|10
|8
|2
|3
|25
|70
|73
|Laval
|23
|11
|10
|2
|0
|24
|78
|81
|Toronto
|20
|10
|8
|1
|1
|22
|62
|71
|Belleville
|22
|11
|11
|0
|0
|22
|64
|63
|Syracuse
|20
|7
|10
|2
|1
|17
|57
|70
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|23
|17
|4
|1
|1
|36
|81
|54
|Manitoba
|23
|15
|7
|1
|0
|31
|74
|55
|Rockford
|21
|10
|9
|1
|1
|22
|55
|71
|Grand Rapids
|22
|9
|10
|2
|1
|21
|64
|69
|Iowa
|22
|9
|10
|2
|1
|21
|66
|66
|Milwaukee
|23
|10
|12
|1
|0
|21
|71
|78
|Texas
|21
|7
|10
|3
|1
|18
|63
|78
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|20
|15
|2
|2
|1
|33
|76
|48
|Ontario
|19
|13
|5
|0
|1
|27
|73
|56
|Colorado
|21
|10
|8
|1
|2
|23
|67
|62
|Henderson
|19
|10
|7
|1
|1
|22
|57
|53
|Tucson
|19
|9
|8
|2
|0
|20
|53
|63
|San Diego
|19
|9
|9
|1
|0
|19
|53
|57
|Abbotsford
|19
|8
|8
|2
|1
|19
|60
|59
|Bakersfield
|17
|6
|8
|1
|2
|15
|44
|55
|San Jose
|19
|7
|11
|1
|0
|15
|53
|81
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Charlotte 11, Rochester 1
Hershey 4, WB/Scranton 1
Milwaukee 6, Iowa 3
Henderson 4, Tucson 3
Wednesday’s Games
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Henderson at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.
Bakersfield at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.
Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Manitoba at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Providence at Laval, 7 p.m.
Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Stockton, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Bridgeport at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Abbotsford at Henderson, 7 p.m.
Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Providence at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.
San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.
