On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AHL Glance

The Associated Press
December 23, 2021 10:09 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 25 15 7 2 1 33 78 71
Hartford 23 13 6 2 2 30 78 67
Charlotte 27 14 11 2 0 30 91 79
Hershey 23 12 8 2 1 27 70 72
Providence 22 11 7 3 1 26 60 58
Bridgeport 28 10 14 1 3 24 75 87
WB/Scranton 22 9 10 1 2 21 51 71
Lehigh Valley 23 6 11 4 2 18 58 75

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 21 18 1 2 0 38 75 40
Rochester 23 15 8 0 0 30 89 85
Laval 24 12 10 2 0 26 84 84
Cleveland 24 10 8 3 3 26 72 76
Toronto 21 10 9 1 1 22 64 75
Belleville 22 11 11 0 0 22 64 63
Syracuse 21 8 10 2 1 19 61 72

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 26 20 4 1 1 42 90 59
Manitoba 25 15 9 1 0 31 78 63
Milwaukee 27 12 13 2 0 26 77 84
Rockford 24 11 11 1 1 24 60 77
Iowa 23 10 10 2 1 23 70 67
Grand Rapids 23 9 10 3 1 22 65 71
Texas 23 8 11 3 1 20 67 83

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 23 18 2 2 1 39 86 53
Ontario 21 14 5 1 1 30 83 64
Henderson 22 12 7 2 1 27 65 57
Colorado 26 11 11 2 2 26 82 84
Abbotsford 22 10 9 2 1 23 68 64
Tucson 21 10 9 2 0 22 57 69
San Jose 24 10 13 1 0 21 75 100
San Diego 22 9 12 1 0 19 55 70
Bakersfield 19 7 8 1 3 18 50 58

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Bridgeport 6, Hartford 5

Milwaukee 2, Grand Rapids 1

Colorado 5, San Jose 0

Chicago at Cleveland, ppd

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, ppd

Manitoba at Texas, ppd

Providence at Syracuse, ppd

WB/Scranton at Rochester, ppd

Ontario at Henderson, ppd

Stockton at San Diego, ppd

Tucson at Abbotsford, ppd

        Read more: Sports News

Thursday’s Games

Tucson at Abbotsford, ppd

Chicago at Cleveland, ppd

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled

Sunday’s Games

Belleville at Toronto, ppd

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|21 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
12|21 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Blinken tours the Johns Hopkins University Executive Medicine Center