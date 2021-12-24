AHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|25
|15
|7
|2
|1
|33
|78
|71
|Hartford
|23
|13
|6
|2
|2
|30
|78
|67
|Charlotte
|27
|14
|11
|2
|0
|30
|91
|79
|Hershey
|23
|12
|8
|2
|1
|27
|70
|72
|Providence
|22
|11
|7
|3
|1
|26
|60
|58
|Bridgeport
|28
|10
|14
|1
|3
|24
|75
|87
|WB/Scranton
|22
|9
|10
|1
|2
|21
|51
|71
|Lehigh Valley
|23
|6
|11
|4
|2
|18
|58
|75
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|21
|18
|1
|2
|0
|38
|75
|40
|Rochester
|23
|15
|8
|0
|0
|30
|89
|85
|Laval
|24
|12
|10
|2
|0
|26
|84
|84
|Cleveland
|24
|10
|8
|3
|3
|26
|72
|76
|Toronto
|21
|10
|9
|1
|1
|22
|64
|75
|Belleville
|22
|11
|11
|0
|0
|22
|64
|63
|Syracuse
|21
|8
|10
|2
|1
|19
|61
|72
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|26
|20
|4
|1
|1
|42
|90
|59
|Manitoba
|25
|15
|9
|1
|0
|31
|78
|63
|Milwaukee
|27
|12
|13
|2
|0
|26
|77
|84
|Rockford
|24
|11
|11
|1
|1
|24
|60
|77
|Iowa
|23
|10
|10
|2
|1
|23
|70
|67
|Grand Rapids
|23
|9
|10
|3
|1
|22
|65
|71
|Texas
|23
|8
|11
|3
|1
|20
|67
|83
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|23
|18
|2
|2
|1
|39
|86
|53
|Ontario
|21
|14
|5
|1
|1
|30
|83
|64
|Henderson
|22
|12
|7
|2
|1
|27
|65
|57
|Colorado
|26
|11
|11
|2
|2
|26
|82
|84
|Abbotsford
|22
|10
|9
|2
|1
|23
|68
|64
|Tucson
|21
|10
|9
|2
|0
|22
|57
|69
|San Jose
|24
|10
|13
|1
|0
|21
|75
|100
|San Diego
|22
|9
|12
|1
|0
|19
|55
|70
|Bakersfield
|19
|7
|8
|1
|3
|18
|50
|58
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Tucson at Abbotsford, ppd
Chicago at Cleveland, ppd
Friday’s Games
No games scheduled
Saturday’s Games
No games scheduled
Sunday’s Games
Belleville at Toronto, ppd
Monday’s Games
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
