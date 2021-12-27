AHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|25
|15
|7
|2
|1
|33
|78
|71
|Hartford
|23
|13
|6
|2
|2
|30
|78
|67
|Charlotte
|27
|14
|11
|2
|0
|30
|91
|79
|Hershey
|23
|12
|8
|2
|1
|27
|70
|72
|Providence
|22
|11
|7
|3
|1
|26
|60
|58
|Bridgeport
|28
|10
|14
|1
|3
|24
|75
|87
|WB/Scranton
|22
|9
|10
|1
|2
|21
|51
|71
|Lehigh Valley
|23
|6
|11
|4
|2
|18
|58
|75
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|21
|18
|1
|2
|0
|38
|75
|40
|Rochester
|23
|15
|8
|0
|0
|30
|89
|85
|Laval
|24
|12
|10
|2
|0
|26
|84
|84
|Cleveland
|24
|10
|8
|3
|3
|26
|72
|76
|Toronto
|21
|10
|9
|1
|1
|22
|64
|75
|Belleville
|22
|11
|11
|0
|0
|22
|64
|63
|Syracuse
|21
|8
|10
|2
|1
|19
|61
|72
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|26
|20
|4
|1
|1
|42
|90
|59
|Manitoba
|25
|15
|9
|1
|0
|31
|78
|63
|Milwaukee
|27
|12
|13
|2
|0
|26
|77
|84
|Rockford
|24
|11
|11
|1
|1
|24
|60
|77
|Iowa
|23
|10
|10
|2
|1
|23
|70
|67
|Grand Rapids
|23
|9
|10
|3
|1
|22
|65
|71
|Texas
|23
|8
|11
|3
|1
|20
|67
|83
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|23
|18
|2
|2
|1
|39
|86
|53
|Ontario
|21
|14
|5
|1
|1
|30
|83
|64
|Henderson
|22
|12
|7
|2
|1
|27
|65
|57
|Colorado
|26
|11
|11
|2
|2
|26
|82
|84
|Abbotsford
|22
|10
|9
|2
|1
|23
|68
|64
|Tucson
|21
|10
|9
|2
|0
|22
|57
|69
|San Jose
|24
|10
|13
|1
|0
|21
|75
|100
|San Diego
|22
|9
|12
|1
|0
|19
|55
|70
|Bakersfield
|19
|7
|8
|1
|3
|18
|50
|58
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Belleville at Toronto, ppd
Monday’s Games
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, ppd
Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, ppd
Bakersfield at San Jose, ppd
Ontario at San Diego, ppd
Tuesday’s Games
Providence at Toronto, ppd
Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Belleville, ppd
Wednesday’s Games
Utica at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.
Colorado at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Laval, ppd
Stockton at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Stockton at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
