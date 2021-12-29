AHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 26 16 7 2 1 35 83 72 Hartford 23 13 6 2 2 30 78 67 Charlotte 27 14 11 2 0 30 91 79 Hershey 24 13 8 2 1 29 74 73 Providence 22 11 7 3 1 26 60 58 Bridgeport 29 10 15 1 3 24 76 92 WB/Scranton 23 9 11 1 2 21 52 75 Lehigh Valley 23 6 11 4 2 18 58 75

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 21 18 1 2 0 38 75 40 Rochester 23 15 8 0 0 30 89 85 Laval 24 12 10 2 0 26 84 84 Cleveland 24 10 8 3 3 26 72 76 Toronto 21 10 9 1 1 22 64 75 Belleville 22 11 11 0 0 22 64 63 Syracuse 21 8 10 2 1 19 61 72

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 26 20 4 1 1 42 90 59 Manitoba 25 15 9 1 0 31 78 63 Milwaukee 27 12 13 2 0 26 77 84 Rockford 24 11 11 1 1 24 60 77 Iowa 23 10 10 2 1 23 70 67 Grand Rapids 23 9 10 3 1 22 65 71 Texas 23 8 11 3 1 20 67 83

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 23 18 2 2 1 39 86 53 Ontario 21 14 5 1 1 30 83 64 Henderson 22 12 7 2 1 27 65 57 Colorado 26 11 11 2 2 26 82 84 Abbotsford 22 10 9 2 1 23 68 64 Tucson 21 10 9 2 0 22 57 69 San Jose 24 10 13 1 0 21 75 100 San Diego 22 9 12 1 0 19 55 70 Bakersfield 19 7 8 1 3 18 50 58

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Springfield 5, Bridgeport 1

Providence at Toronto, ppd

Syracuse at Belleville, ppd

Wednesday’s Games

Utica at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.

Colorado at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Laval, ppd

Stockton at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Colorado at Iowa, 3 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 3 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Utica, 5 p.m.

Stockton at Manitoba, 5 p.m.

Cleveland at WB/Scranton, 5:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rochester at Springfield, 2:05 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

