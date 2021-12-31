AHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|26
|16
|7
|2
|1
|35
|83
|72
|Hartford
|24
|14
|6
|2
|2
|32
|81
|69
|Hershey
|25
|14
|8
|2
|1
|31
|80
|74
|Charlotte
|27
|14
|11
|2
|0
|30
|91
|79
|Providence
|23
|11
|8
|3
|1
|26
|63
|63
|Bridgeport
|30
|10
|16
|1
|3
|24
|78
|95
|WB/Scranton
|24
|9
|12
|1
|2
|21
|53
|81
|Lehigh Valley
|23
|6
|11
|4
|2
|18
|58
|75
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|21
|18
|1
|2
|0
|38
|75
|40
|Rochester
|24
|16
|8
|0
|0
|32
|94
|88
|Laval
|24
|12
|10
|2
|0
|26
|84
|84
|Cleveland
|24
|10
|8
|3
|3
|26
|72
|76
|Toronto
|22
|11
|9
|1
|1
|24
|69
|77
|Belleville
|23
|11
|12
|0
|0
|22
|66
|68
|Syracuse
|21
|8
|10
|2
|1
|19
|61
|72
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|26
|20
|4
|1
|1
|42
|90
|59
|Manitoba
|25
|15
|9
|1
|0
|31
|78
|63
|Milwaukee
|27
|12
|13
|2
|0
|26
|77
|84
|Iowa
|24
|11
|10
|2
|1
|25
|73
|69
|Rockford
|24
|11
|11
|1
|1
|24
|60
|77
|Grand Rapids
|23
|9
|10
|3
|1
|22
|65
|71
|Texas
|23
|8
|11
|3
|1
|20
|67
|83
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|23
|18
|2
|2
|1
|39
|86
|53
|Ontario
|22
|14
|5
|2
|1
|31
|86
|68
|Henderson
|22
|12
|7
|2
|1
|27
|65
|57
|Colorado
|27
|11
|11
|3
|2
|27
|84
|87
|Abbotsford
|22
|10
|9
|2
|1
|23
|68
|64
|Tucson
|21
|10
|9
|2
|0
|22
|57
|69
|San Jose
|24
|10
|13
|1
|0
|21
|75
|100
|Bakersfield
|20
|8
|8
|1
|3
|20
|54
|61
|San Diego
|22
|9
|12
|1
|0
|19
|55
|70
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Toronto 5, Belleville 2
Rockford at Milwaukee, ppd
Friday’s Games
Colorado at Iowa, 3 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 3 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 4 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Utica, 5 p.m.
Cleveland at WB/Scranton, 5:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, ppd
Charlotte at Texas, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, ppd
Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Rochester at Springfield, 2:05 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Cleveland at WB/Scranton, ppd
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Bakersfield at Henderson, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Texas, ppd
Rockford at Chicago, ppd
Sunday’s Games
Bridgeport at Hershey, 3 p.m.
Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Rochester at Hartford, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, ppd
Stockton at San Jose, 4 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
