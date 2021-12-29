Air Force 49, Utah St. 47

UTAH ST. (9-5)

Bean 8-13 2-2 18, Horvath 2-6 5-10 9, Eytle-Rock 3-8 1-2 8, Jones 1-3 0-0 2, Miller 0-8 0-0 0, Ashworth 0-6 4-4 4, Bairstow 3-7 0-0 6, Shulga 0-0 0-0 0, Dorius 0-1 0-0 0, Zapala 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-52 12-18 47.

AIR FORCE (8-4)

Jackson 3-10 2-3 9, Heidbreder 5-9 1-2 14, Taylor 0-5 0-0 0, Vander Zwaag 3-6 0-0 8, Walker 6-15 2-2 16, C.Murphy 1-5 0-0 2, Corner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-50 5-7 49.

Halftime_22-22. 3-Point Goals_Utah St. 1-19 (Eytle-Rock 1-2, Bairstow 0-1, Bean 0-1, Horvath 0-1, Jones 0-2, Ashworth 0-5, Miller 0-7), Air Force 8-27 (Heidbreder 3-5, Vander Zwaag 2-5, Walker 2-7, Jackson 1-5, Taylor 0-2, C.Murphy 0-3). Fouled Out_Jones, C.Murphy. Rebounds_Utah St. 36 (Bean, Horvath 10), Air Force 29 (Jackson 12). Assists_Utah St. 11 (Ashworth 4), Air Force 15 (Jackson 5). Total Fouls_Utah St. 16, Air Force 16.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.