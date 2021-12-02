Akec scores 20 to lead Detroit over IUPUI 69-45

Trending:
The Associated Press
December 2, 2021 9:49 pm
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Madut Akec had a career-high 20 points as Detroit easily beat IUPUI 69-45 on Thursday night in a Horizon League opener.

Antoine Davis had 19 points and 10 assists for Detroit (1-6, 1-0 Horizon League), which ended its season-opening six-game losing streak. Jeramy Shaw added six rebounds.

B.J. Maxwell had 10 points for the Jaguars (1-6, 0-1).

