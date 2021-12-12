Akron 73, Florida A&M 66

FLORIDA A&M (2-6)
Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Moragne 0-3 0-0 0, Randolph 8-14 4-4 21, Reaves 6-13 4-4 19, Speer 3-12 0-0 8, Stamps 3-6 0-0 6, Barrs 1-3 0-0 2, Littles 1-2 4-4 6, Williams 2-5 0-0 4, Stevens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 12-12 66.
AKRON (6-3)
Ali 3-7 6-9 14, Freeman 2-4 4-8 8, Castaneda 4-7 5-6 17, Tribble 2-5 5-6 9, Trimble 4-12 2-2 13, Bandaogo 2-2 2-7 6, Clarke 2-3 0-0 6, Dawson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-42 24-38 73.
Halftime_Akron 30-25. 3-Point Goals_Florida A&M 6-17 (Reaves 3-8, Speer 2-6, Randolph 1-3), Akron 11-25 (Castaneda 4-7, Trimble 3-10, Clarke 2-2, Ali 2-4, Dawson 0-2). Fouled Out_Jones, Moragne. Rebounds_Florida A&M 30 (Moragne, Randolph 6), Akron 32 (Freeman 11). Assists_Florida A&M 12 (Speer 5), Akron 15 (Castaneda 5). Total Fouls_Florida A&M 28, Akron 13. A_1,529 (5,500).
