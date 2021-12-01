Akron 88, Marshall 86

MARSHALL (4-3)
Beyers 2-3 0-0 5, George 3-4 0-1 6, Miladinovic 0-1 0-0 0, Kinsey 12-21 5-8 30, Taylor 10-17 2-3 26, Toussaint 0-1 1-2 1, Early 4-8 0-1 11, Sarenac 1-4 0-0 3, Anochili-Killen 0-2 0-0 0, McKey 0-0 1-2 1, Braun 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 33-62 9-17 86.
AKRON (4-3)
Ali 6-12 4-5 16, Freeman 8-12 8-12 24, Castaneda 0-2 4-4 4, Tribble 5-10 2-4 12, Trimble 8-15 0-0 23, Dawson 0-2 0-0 0, Bandaogo 3-6 1-2 7, Clarke 0-1 2-2 2, Wynn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-60 21-29 88.
Halftime_Akron 49-40. 3-Point Goals_Marshall 11-23 (Taylor 4-7, Early 3-6, Braun 1-1, Beyers 1-2, Sarenac 1-3, Kinsey 1-4), Akron 7-19 (Trimble 7-12, Castaneda 0-1, Dawson 0-1, Tribble 0-2, Ali 0-3). Fouled Out_Taylor, Anochili-Killen. Rebounds_Marshall 27 (Taylor, Toussaint 5), Akron 34 (Freeman 14). Assists_Marshall 14 (Kinsey, Taylor 4), Akron 16 (Ali 5). Total Fouls_Marshall 25, Akron 17. A_1,752 (5,500).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments