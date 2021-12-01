Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Akron 88, Marshall 86

The Associated Press
December 1, 2021 10:30 pm
< a min read
      

MARSHALL (4-3)

Beyers 2-3 0-0 5, George 3-4 0-1 6, Miladinovic 0-1 0-0 0, Kinsey 12-21 5-8 30, Taylor 10-17 2-3 26, Toussaint 0-1 1-2 1, Early 4-8 0-1 11, Sarenac 1-4 0-0 3, Anochili-Killen 0-2 0-0 0, McKey 0-0 1-2 1, Braun 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 33-62 9-17 86.

AKRON (4-3)

Ali 6-12 4-5 16, Freeman 8-12 8-12 24, Castaneda 0-2 4-4 4, Tribble 5-10 2-4 12, Trimble 8-15 0-0 23, Dawson 0-2 0-0 0, Bandaogo 3-6 1-2 7, Clarke 0-1 2-2 2, Wynn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-60 21-29 88.

Halftime_Akron 49-40. 3-Point Goals_Marshall 11-23 (Taylor 4-7, Early 3-6, Braun 1-1, Beyers 1-2, Sarenac 1-3, Kinsey 1-4), Akron 7-19 (Trimble 7-12, Castaneda 0-1, Dawson 0-1, Tribble 0-2, Ali 0-3). Fouled Out_Taylor, Anochili-Killen. Rebounds_Marshall 27 (Taylor, Toussaint 5), Akron 34 (Freeman 14). Assists_Marshall 14 (Kinsey, Taylor 4), Akron 16 (Ali 5). Total Fouls_Marshall 25, Akron 17. A_1,752 (5,500).

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

2021 Capitol Christmas Tree with Lights