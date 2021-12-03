Trending:
Alabama 77, Houston 67

The Associated Press
December 3, 2021 10:32 pm
HOUSTON (3-5)

Hill 4-9 1-2 9, Patterson 0-3 0-0 0, Blair 7-14 4-4 20, Onyeje 2-7 0-0 5, Young 3-9 0-0 7, Diagne 3-5 0-0 6, Blackshell-Fair 1-3 0-0 2, Gladney 4-10 3-5 12, Sidney 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 1-1 0-2 2, Nard 1-2 0-0 2, Purvis 1-1 0-0 2, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-65 8-13 67

ALABAMA (7-2)

Rice 4-5 1-2 9, Abrams 8-12 4-5 23, Barber 4-8 1-2 12, Davis 5-15 5-6 17, Mingo-Young 3-7 5-6 11, Wade-Warren 1-3 0-0 2, Gordon 0-1 0-0 0, Sutton 1-3 1-2 3, Koang 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-54 17-23 77

Houston 19 10 17 21 67
Alabama 18 23 22 14 77

3-Point Goals_Houston 5-19 (Patterson 0-2, Blair 2-6, Onyeje 1-6, Young 1-1, Gladney 1-4), Alabama 8-26 (Abrams 3-6, Barber 3-7, Davis 2-10, Mingo-Young 0-2, Sutton 0-1). Assists_Houston 7 (Patterson 2), Alabama 15 (Mingo-Young 4). Fouled Out_Houston Onyeje. Rebounds_Houston 30 (Hill 4-8), Alabama 43 (Mingo-Young 4-5). Total Fouls_Houston 20, Alabama 11. Technical Fouls_Houston Team 1. A_1,877.

