Albany hosts Bucknell

Bucknell (3-9) vs. Albany (4-8)

SEFCU Arena, Albany, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell squares up against Albany in a non-conference matchup. Bucknell fell 81-50 at Richmond on Wednesday. Albany is coming off a 68-52 win over Lehigh last week.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Albany’s De’Vondre Perry has averaged 13.1 points and 5.3 rebounds while Matt Cerruti has put up nine points. For the Bison, Andrew Funk has averaged 17.3 points while Xander Rice has put up 12 points.ACCURATE ANDREW: Funk has connected on 37.1 percent of the 97 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 27 over his last five games. He’s also made 84 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 66: Albany is 0-7 this year when it allows 66 points or more and 4-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 66.

STREAK STATS: Bucknell has lost its last six road games, scoring 70.8 points, while allowing 89.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Bucknell is ranked second among Patriot League teams with an average of 72.3 points per game.

