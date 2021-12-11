Albany (NY) 60, Columbia 59

COLUMBIA (3-8)
Harding 0-3 0-0 0, Murphy 4-9 2-2 14, Odunowo 3-6 1-2 7, De La Rosa 1-7 2-4 5, Turner 4-10 1-2 10, Nweke 9-19 0-3 18, McLean 1-3 3-4 5, Shockley-Okeke 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 9-17 59.
ALBANY (NY) (2-7)
Doles 3-10 1-2 8, Perry 7-15 2-2 17, Cerruti 3-7 0-0 8, Horton 1-8 0-0 2, Hutcheson 2-5 0-0 5, Champion 2-6 3-4 7, Neely 2-6 0-0 5, Reddish 3-3 0-0 6, Ketner 0-0 2-2 2, Newman 0-0 0-0 0, Fizulich 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 8-10 60.
Halftime_Albany (NY) 40-35. 3-Point Goals_Columbia 6-14 (Murphy 4-7, Turner 1-2, De La Rosa 1-3, McLean 0-1, Shockley-Okeke 0-1), Albany (NY) 6-19 (Cerruti 2-4, Neely 1-2, Hutcheson 1-3, Perry 1-4, Doles 1-5, Champion 0-1). Rebounds_Columbia 31 (Odunowo 9), Albany (NY) 35 (Perry 7). Assists_Columbia 8 (De La Rosa 3), Albany (NY) 12 (Horton 6). Total Fouls_Columbia 14, Albany (NY) 16. A_2,245 (4,538).
