American goes up against Siena

Siena (4-6) vs. American (4-8)

Bender Arena, Washington; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena plays American in a non-conference matchup. Siena knocked off Holy Cross by 13 on Dec. 12, while American fell to George Mason on Tuesday, 67-44.

SENIOR STUDS: Siena’s Jackson Stormo, Anthony Gaines and Nick Hopkins have collectively scored 41 percent of all Saints points this season.BRILLIANT BECKTON JR.: Stacy Beckton Jr. has connected on 35.4 percent of the 48 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 11 over the last three games. He’s also made 76.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Saints are 0-5 when they allow 75 or more points and 4-1 when they hold opponents to anything under 75 points. The Eagles are 0-6 when they score 67 points or fewer and 4-2 when they exceed 67.

STREAK STATS: Siena has won its last three road games, scoring 71.7 points, while allowing 61.3 per game.

RECENT GAMES: Siena has scored 68.6 points and allowed 65.2 points over its last five games. American has managed 62.4 points while giving up 75.2 over its last five.

