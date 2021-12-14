On Air: Federal Tech Talk
American Jack de Vries makes debut for Italy’s Venezia

The Associated Press
December 14, 2021 12:55 pm
< a min read
      

American midfielder Jack de Vries made his Italian soccer debut for Venezia in a 3-1 win Tuesday over second-tier Ternana in the second round of the Italian Cup.

The 19-year-old entered in the 76th minute, becoming the third American to play for the club this season after Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann. De Vries was given a yellow card for a foul in the 79th.

He went on loan to Venezia from Major League Soccer’s Philadelphia Union on Aug. 31. De Vries was on the U.S. roster for the 2019 CONCACAF Under-17 Championship but was not picked for that year’s Under-17 World Cup.

Tessmann entered at the start of the second half. Busio, a regular in Serie A this season, was an unused substitute.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

