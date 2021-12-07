American U. 69, Virginia 56

AMERICAN U. (6-2)
Brown 4-6 2-4 11, Stack 1-1 0-0 2, Doring 4-10 0-0 10, Edwards 2-8 5-5 9, Fisher 2-8 6-8 12, Vres 0-1 0-0 0, DeRubbo 4-6 0-0 12, Garbee 0-0 0-0 0, Henning 1-1 0-0 2, Johns 4-4 2-2 11, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-45 15-19 69
VIRGINIA (3-7)
Clarkson 1-3 1-2 3, Taylor 4-11 3-3 11, Miller 2-5 2-2 6, Toi 6-12 0-0 12, Valladay 2-10 2-4 6, Bristol 0-0 0-0 0, Jefferson 0-0 0-0 0, Parker 4-7 0-2 8, Dale 0-2 0-0 0, Lawson 3-7 0-0 7, Pitts 1-3 1-3 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-60 9-16 56
|American U.
|17
|12
|22
|18
|—
|69
|Virginia
|11
|11
|16
|18
|—
|56
3-Point Goals_American U. 10-17 (Brown 1-2, Doring 2-4, Fisher 2-3, Vres 0-1, DeRubbo 4-6, Johns 1-1), Virginia 1-11 (Clarkson 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Miller 0-1, Toi 0-4, Dale 0-2, Lawson 1-2). Assists_American U. 16 (Edwards 10), Virginia 14 (Toi 5). Fouled Out_Virginia Clarkson, Taylor. Rebounds_American U. 31 (Brown 2-7), Virginia 32 (Clarkson 5-7). Total Fouls_American U. 22, Virginia 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,441.
